Tony’s Gym opens its doors to public during global pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some businesses in Albany are choosing to remain closed Friday, while others reopened their doors for the first time in weeks.
We went to Tony’s gym to hear how they are handling the reopening.
We spoke with gym owner Tony Powell and asked why he decided to open back up during a global pandemic.
“The members were asking, ‘When were we going to be able to open’, I said ‘We will open as soon as we are permitted to open.’ And we got the word on Monday that we would be permitted to open today and that’s what we did,” Powell told us.
Powell said they moved workout equipment around to give members space to work out. They also increased the levels of sanitation for the gym to ensure a good, clean workout.
“We have enhanced our sanitation process so that we have sanitation stations placed throughout the gym. We actually had Surf Pro come in last night and disinfect the entire facility,” Powell shared with us.
He said the facility has always been a clean facility, but now each staff member is assigned to a specific zone to make sure their area is cleaned almost every hour on the clock.
With the doors back open, we asked if he has seen a lot of members return.
“We’ve had about 50 workouts today. So, it hasn’t been tremendously busy. We’ve actually had some new members join today,” Powell said.
One returning member said unlike many, she is excited that the gyms and nails salons are opening back up.
“I am happy about the gym. I am really excited about the nail salon. I think I am going to give the nail salon a couple of days but as you see, there is no one at the gym so I think I kinda lucked out,” Erica Marshall said.
Marshall told us why she returned to the gym so soon.
“I just had a baby about four months, so I’m just excited to get back into some type of normalcy and some type of like my regular routine,” Marshall said.
Powell said for the returning members who still want to wait to return to the gym, they can suspend their membership at any time so that they will not be charged for their membership.
“We want to make it comfortable for them to come in as safe as possible. We understand that there are going to be some members that want to wait for a while, and we understand that, and we are open when they get ready,” Powell told us.
Powell said the gym will be open during its normal operating hours this weekend. And starting next week, it will begin to open as early as 4 a.m.
Powell said all group classes at the gym will be postponed until the week after next.
