Spa chooses to remain closed for safety reasons

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Despite the executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp to slowly re-open businesses, several owners are keeping their doors closed.
Dee Laster, owner of ICanDee Body Spa, said it has been a rough month for her team because they haven’t been able to bring in any income.
They applied for government assistance but have not heard back about the small business loans or employee protection.
She says she’s been looking at our local data and it just doesn’t seem safe enough for her to open the shop just yet.
This is because 90 percent of the services they provide are hands-on.
“That is the number one reason why I did my soul search and elected not to open right now. Because somebody could walk into our spa. We could do a facial on them or a massage service on them, they don’t have any symptoms and then my whole team could be affected,” she said.
Laster does have a tentative opening date of May 1 but will continue to listen to local leaders and public health officials.
But this will be with certain restrictions like limited clients per day, washing hands, wearing masks, checking temperatures, and sanitizing between each client.
She also applauded leaders of faith in the community for keeping parishioners safe by hosting virtual services.
