Safety concerns at Vienna Tyson Foods Plant

“There are so many unknowns that we are dealing with today, that if we’re going to make a mistake, let’s make a mistake constantly for the better. If we need to send an employee home because of a high fever, let’s do so. But, in the same token, let’s pay those workers right now. So, you don’t have those workers saying ‘I can’t afford to miss a day’s pay.’ ‘Am I sick or do I pay this electric bill?’ ‘Am I sick or do I put food on the table for my children,’” said Fields.