Safety concerns at Vienna Tyson Foods Plant

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Employees at the Tyson Foods Plant in Vienna have reached out to WALB and tells us they’re very concerned about their safety.
They say numerous employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
WALB spoke with a rep from Tyson Foods.
We asked if they could disclose if any employees have tested positive for coronavirus at the Vienna Plant.
They responded by saying they're not sharing specific numbers.
I asked for clarification and they said,
“If there is a confirmed case at one of our locations, as part of our protocol and in collaboration with health officials, we notify anyone who has been in close contact with the person. We also inform team members who have not been exposed and provide information to our supervisors so they can help answer questions.”
WALB also reached out to the Georgia Department of Health but have not heard back.
Reps with the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union said the Vienna complex is a non-union plant.
However, Edgar Fields, president of the Southeast Council of the RWDSU, said they've been in contact with several employees from that location.
Fields told us there’s no protocol in place to have the employees tested.
“There are so many unknowns that we are dealing with today, that if we’re going to make a mistake, let’s make a mistake constantly for the better. If we need to send an employee home because of a high fever, let’s do so. But, in the same token, let’s pay those workers right now. So, you don’t have those workers saying ‘I can’t afford to miss a day’s pay.’ ‘Am I sick or do I pay this electric bill?’ ‘Am I sick or do I put food on the table for my children,’” said Fields.
Fields said they can’t help fight this situation directly.
But, he said with their list of demands on the poultry industry, the Vienna plant should be given the same treatment as other union member facilities.
We’ll continue to follow this story and update you as it develops.
