Ramadan undergo changes due to COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Ramadan starting for the Muslim community, they’re having to make changes because of the coronavirus.
The daily prayer and nightly feast after fasting all day will now have to be at home with close family.
This would typically be done at the Mosque with close to 100 people from across south Georgia.
Mohammed Abdulmujeed, Vice President of the Islamic Center of Albany, said this is the first time ever not being able to gather for the holiday.
“We told our people just to stay at home because staying home is also worship in Islam,” Abdulmujeed said.
Other members say they miss the community but this is for everyone’s safety.
“There have been rough times in the religion in the past. This too will pass. It just encourages to enrich our faith,” Brother Umar Abdalaquil said.
They also typically have a large celebration after the 30 days of fasting for Ramadan.
Right now, that is also on hold because of the quarantine.
