Phoebe reports 2 additional deaths in Friday COVID-19 numbers

“As we end our seventh week dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in our community, there is certainly reason for optimism," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “Even as our number of positive inpatients declines, we’ve got more resources to care for COVID patients. But just because things are looking up, we don’t need to let our guard down. Most of our churches have decided to continue to worship virtually, rather than bringing large crowds back together. Yesterday, I met with a group of local restaurant owners and small business people. Even though it might be good for their bottom line in the short-term to reopen right now, they decided as a group to wait. They decided to put the health and wellbeing of their employees and customers and our community first and wait a little longer to get fully back in business. I respect and appreciate that decision as we all plan for the best ways to get back to more normal operations.”