Phoebe receives help from the National Disaster Medical System during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With more than 2,000 people testing positive for COVID-19 at Phoebe facilities, the National Disaster Medical System sent a team of nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals to join the fight to help patients recover.
39 physicians, critical nurses, paramedics, nurses, and doctors are in Albany to combat the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Of the 2,100 Phoebe patients who have tested positive, more than 1,500 have recovered.
Chief Nursing Officer Evelyn Olenick said this extra supports means more to them than ever.
“Help is always a welcomed addition. Everyone has been working very hard since March 11th, when we stood up our incident command center. It’s been very helpful as we are continuing to care for the COVID-19 patients. To help provide that extra patient care and also to provide some relief for our nursing staff,” Olenick said.
Members of the National Disaster medical staff said they are grateful for the opportunity to help. One of the physicians shared that she wasn’t too familiar with the virus....until now.
“Being able to help a hospital essentially in our back yard, is the best ever,” Commander Wendy Nesheim said.
“The only thing that is actually new is that I’m actually doing it now. But we are well prepared to come in and take care of this,” Physician Barbara LeTourneau told us.
The additional staff members have been helping patients with respiratory therapy and other techniques to help their recovery.
They are set to leave Phoebe on May 3.
