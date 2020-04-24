Pelham family picks up the pieces of their home after Thursday’s storm

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A family in Pelham is picking up the pieces of their home after it sustained major damage Thursday.
Homeowner Mark Layne and his wife said they were in Thomas County when they received word that their home had been damaged by a storm that came through the area.
Layne said a tree fell on the roof of one of his son’s bedrooms and a window was totally blown out of one of their children’s rooms.
He said the second story of the home fell onto the floor of their living room.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The Albany Chain Gang came out to help clean up early that morning and will continue to help with other damaged homes around the city. Layne said he’s grateful to them and the city for their support through this.
Layne said he thanks God he and his family are OK.
“You know, a house is just stuff, we have insurance. The things you can’t replace, you see standing right here. We just want to thank the good Lord, our savior, Jesus Christ, and especially the Albany Chain Gang which came out here and basically rescued our home today from probably around $8,000 out of pocket expenses that we had no ability to pay,” said Layne.
Thankfully, there was no one in the house at the time.
Layne said they were able to place tarps on the roof and still live there while repairing everything.
Teresa Knight, with the Albany Chain Gang, said they did have to go out and assess other damaged houses Friday after working on the Laynes’ home, but they were able to get a lot of work done and might be back throughout the weekend to help out even more.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.