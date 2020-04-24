NWS gives preliminary ratings of EF-1 for tornadoes in South Ga.

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued preliminary ratings for two tornadoes that hit South Georgia Thursday.
According to the NWS, a preliminary EF-1 rating was given to a tornado that moved through and east of Pelham.
Another preliminary EF-1 rating was given by the NWS to a tornado that began south of Moultrie. Officials said the tornado moved eastward to Adel and then north of Lakeland.
The NWS said surveys of damaged areas are still being done and more information will be provided in the next few days as tornado paths and damage points are analyzed.
