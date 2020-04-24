New COVID-19 testing center now set up at Colquitt Regional

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Friday, a new regional COVID-19 testing site is now available at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Hospital leaders said this doesn’t mean there’s a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.
They said as of early April, the positive cases have been trending down.
The Georgia National Guard and Augusta University (AU) set up a site in Moultrie because of its central location in Southwest Georgia.
Britney Wilkinson, a registered nurse at AU, said she hopes this encourages more people to get tested since there’s now a local site for them to use.
“As far as being able to provide the kits, I think that’s going to decrease the fear and anxiety of a lot of citizens in the state of Georgia. That they do actually have access to get tested should they need to get tested or want to get tested,” said Wilkinson.
The site is located in the visitor parking lot, closest to South Main Street.
Hospital officials say for those being tested, use the 31st Avenue entrance.
Testing is available from 8 a.m. until noon, every day.
To be tested you need to create an appointment in the AU Health Express Care app.
Hosptial officials said, Colquitt Regional will maintain its COVID-19 hotline and patients testing positive who need assistance managing their symptoms are encouraged to call the hotline.
The hotline number is 229-891-9380.
Staff will be able to direct them to the Sterling Physician Group or a Georgia South Family Medicine provider.
