Lee Co. EMA: Kinchafoonee, Muckalee level projections could affect areas, homes around creeks

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said Friday that creek level projections could potentially affect homes along the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee creeks.
The Kinchafoonee Creek is currently at 13.25 feet at Pinewood Road. The Kinchafoonee has the potential to reach between 15 and 17.5 feet by Sunday evening, according to Lee County EMA.
The water level could potentially affect areas along the Kinchafoonee Creek, like yards and roads, and the possibility of homes flooding cannot be ruled out.
“We are already seeing water over the roadway in the 700 block of Kinchafoonee Creek Road and Cypress Point Circle,” Lee County EMA officials said. “We will be closely monitoring this area.”
The Muckalee Creek is currently at 11.79 feet. The Muckalee has the potential to reach between 13 and 14 feet by Sunday night. These levels could also potentially affect areas along the Muckalee Creek and home flooding cannot be ruled out, according to Lee County EMA.
“Lee County EMA will be continuously monitoring the creek levels and the areas around them closely,” EMA officials said. “We urge the citizens that live on or near the creeks to monitor these levels in the next coming days as the creeks begin to rise.”
EMA officials also said they want to encourage people to follow social distancing guidelines.
