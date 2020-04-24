Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Trump's criticism adds to tough choices in Georgia reopening
ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s blunt disapproval of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to let some businesses reopen is only making decisions tougher for many owners, workers and customers. Hair stylist Shannon Stafford says she's having second thoughts about reopening her Savannah salon Friday. Georgia coronavirus cases have risen past 21,000, with deaths hitting 847 on Thursday. Unemployment claims for another 244,000 Georgia workers were processed last week. Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins is criticizing Kemp, saying the fellow Republican has “caused a lot of confusion." Collins rival and Kemp-appointed U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is saying she wants to support both Trump and Kemp.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING GOVERNORS
Republicans leap to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
SEVERE WEATHER
At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
MADILL, Okla. (AP) — Severe weather is blowing across the South after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. At least seven people have been killed, including a factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from where an apparent tornado struck the factory in southern Oklahoma. A Louisiana man was swept away in flood waters after going out to grab a trash can, and a woman was killed on a bridge. Three more died when apparent tornado touched down near Onalaska, Texas. More than 150,000 customers are without power.
AP-US-DEMOCRAT-ENDORSES-TRUMP-GEORGIA
Georgia Democrat who endorsed Trump not quitting after all
ATLANTA (AP) — A Democratic Georgia lawmaker who recently endorsed President Donald Trump announced that he is no longer planning to resign and will instead serve the remainder of his term. A day after Rep. Vernon Jones said he would resign effective immediately, Jones posted a Twitter video Thursday stating he changed his mind because he received “overwhelming” support from his constituents. The Democrat made waves last week when he endorsed Trump, stating in a video that he’s backing the Republican president because of his support for criminal justice reform and historically black colleges and universities. A spokesman says Jones will complete his term, but has withdrawn his candidacy for re-election.
BASILICA DESIGNATED
Pope Francis designates Savannah Cathedral as minor basilica
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials said Pope Francis has issued a decree granting a Catholic cathedral in Georgia the title of Minor Basilica, which highlights the significance and value of the institution. News outlets reported Thursday that the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah will officially be named “The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist." The cathedral's rector, The Rev. J. Gerald Schreck, said it is the first basilica in the Diocese of Savannah. The 143-year old cathedral was built in 1896 and rebuilt in 1899 after a fire destroyed the building. Nationwide, there are just 87 churches, including 18 cathedrals, that carry the “basilica” designation.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-DOCTORS
Doctors struggle to stay true to science but not cross Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — For medical officials, advising the White House on the coronavirus is very tricky. The medical specialists struggle to stay true to the science of the pandemic while trying not to cross President Donald Trump. This produces some bewildering scenes for Americans trying to understand how best to protect themselves from the virus. On Tuesday, for example, Dr. Deborah Birx suggested that beauty salons and tattoo parlors in Georgia might be able to safely operate by using “creative” forms of social distancing. But she later told Trump privately that Georgia’s reopening plan was too hasty.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-GEORGIA
Trump approved of Georgia's reopen plan before bashing it
President Donald Trump praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s aggressive plan to allow businesses to reopen in private discussions before pulling an about-face and publicly bashing it. That is according to two administration officials not authorized to discuss the conversations. Kemp’s order allows businesses like gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to open Friday under certain restrictions. It’s one of the most aggressive plans in the nation for reopening a state’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump had been supportive but changed course Wednesday after members of his task force revisited the plan and decided it was too soon.
GEORGIA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT
Georgia district picks ex-leader of New York, Miami schools
ATLANTA (AP) — One of Georgia’s largest school districts is likely to be led by the former leader of New York City’s school system. The DeKalb County school board members on Thursday named Rudy Crew as their sole finalist to lead the 96,000-student district. DeKalb often suffers in comparison to other suburban Atlanta districts, and has been beset by financial and administrative turmoil in recent years. Crew led New York City schools from 1995 to 2000 and led Miami-Dade County schools from 2004 to 2008. He has been president of Medgar Evers College in New York since 2013.