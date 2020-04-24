Heavy rainfall causes sewage spill in Ochlocknee

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WALB) - Heavy rainfall on Thursday caused a sewage overflow in Ochlocknee, according to officials.
The overflow was found shortly before 5 p.m. from a manhole near Pine Creek.
Officials said over seven inches of rain caused “heavy inflow into the system, which overwhelmed the active pumping capacity of (the) Pine Street lift station."
The overflow lasted a little over three hours, according to officials.
Approximately 2,970 gallons were discharged.
The lift station, manhole and Pine Creek were examined again Friday morning and no further discharge was found.
Officials said the Thomas County Health Department and the Environmental Protection Division were notified.
Signs will be posted at the spill location.
