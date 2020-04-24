Guidelines for reopening restaurants in executive order signed by Gov. Kemp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted Thursday night that he had officially signed the new executive order that would begin reopening certain businesses across the state.
Listed in the executive order, the first list of guidelines for restaurants that are trying to open Monday, April 27.
The executive order states that no more than 10 patrons shall be allowed in the facility per 500 square feet of public space. The square footage does not include hallways, restrooms, and spaces closed to patrons.
Below are just a few of the guidelines:
- All employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Employers must screen and evaluate workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever over 100.4 degrees and a cough or shortness of breath.
- Party size is limited to no more than 6 per table.
- Salad bars and buffets are no longer allowed.
- Items must be removed from self-service drink, condiment, utensil and tableware stations and have workers provide those items to patrons.
- Encourages restaurants to use disposable menus.
- Encourages restaurants to move to a reservation-only business model or call ahead for seating.
You can read the full executive order below:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.