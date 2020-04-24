Governor Kemp to tour South GA storm areas

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp and state officials will leave Atlanta and fly to Pelham and Adel to assess damage in the wake of severe weather and tornados that we experienced Thursday.
The governor also extended the state of emergency due to severe storms until May 7.
Among those who are making the trip are Governor Kemp; Chief of Staff Tim Fleming; Deputy Chief of Staff Chuck Harper; Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Colonel Gary Vowell; and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson
The officials will make an assessment of storm damage surrounding Pelham and Adel and then meet with the news media.
WALB will have more on this developing story later today.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.