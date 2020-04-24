Ga. governor assesses Pelham storm damage

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp touched down in Southwest Georgia Friday morning to assess the damage in Pelham.
He drove around to survey certain areas and buildings impacted by severe storms that came through the Thursday.
Some of the impacted areas include the Pelham Parkway Nursing Home. The nursing home did see some damage to the windows and the roof. Residents and staff are safe.
Kemp did go by the nursing home to assess the damage. He said thankfully, they won’t have to move any residents or staff from the home.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson also spoke about the long term recovery moving forward.
They said they’ll be working with local governments to see if they meet the criteria for federal assistance. He said though he’s not sure about the ability to get public assistance, they will look into individual assistance.
Governor Kemp and Pelham Mayor James Eubanks both responded to what the city experienced during the storms.
“Really, we dodged a bullet. The storm didn’t touch down, it just came through, so we’re very lucky in that regard. Bad, powerful storm knocking some big trees down and definitely some houses hit. Very lucky that there’s no loss of life,” said Governor Kemp.
“It’s been a great outpouring of support, of course, everywhere from Georgia Power, our state and local places, our neighbors. The neighboring counties and towns have sent support and we really do appreciate all of that,” said Mayor Eubanks.
Kemp went on to thank all state resources including GEMA, power companies and law enforcement helping restore power and getting trees off the road.
