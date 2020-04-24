Finally a quiet weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Much quieter and drier behind Friday’s cold front. Thankfully we’ve got a fantastic weekend on tap. Although a cold front slides through Saturday afternoon rain stays away. Behind the boundary brisk northwest winds usher in drier and slightly cooler air which keeps conditions quiet and rather pleasant. Tons of sunshine with warm upper 80s Saturday then seasonal upper 70s Sunday.
This quiet dry weather extends into early week. As temperatures slowly rise and another cold front moves east, rain becomes likely Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Quickly clearing and drier the week.
