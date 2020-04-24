A few more storms overnight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Numerous severe storms raked across SWGA Thursday. In their wake widespread damage including downed trees and power lines, damaged homes and powered outages. Some of the damage from possible tornadoes that’ll be surveyed by the National Weather Service in the coming days.
Overnight a line of storms will move through with frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain mostly in our southern counties. Storms end early Friday as a cold front slides south.
Behind the front gradual clearing brings sunshine and seasonably warm low 80s through the afternoon.
For the weekend mostly dry as a fast moving storm pushes through with very little moisture for rain. Some clouds but overall mostly sunny with warm upper 80s Saturday and seasonal upper 70s Sunday.
Next week dry until a cold front brings scattered showers Wednesday.
