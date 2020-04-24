DPH releases additional COVID-19 testing sites

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has released a list of all active specimen collection sites for COVID-19 testing in Georgia.
There are now 48 testing sites across the state.
Visits to the sites are still by referral or appointment only.
The testing sites in the Southwest Health District are:
- Dougherty County Health Department located at 1710 S Slappey Blvd. in Albany
- Thomas County Health Department located at 484 Smith Ave. in Thomasville
- Camilla First Baptist Church located at 27 E. Broad St. in Camilla
To receive a test at one of these locations, you can call (229) 352-6567.
The testing in the South Health District are:
- Lowndes County Civic Center located at 2108 E Hill Ave. in Valdosta
- Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus located at 52 Tech Drive in Tifton
- Turner County Health Department located at 745 Hudson Ave. in Ashburn
- Cook County Health Department located at 204 North Parrish Ave. in Adel
To receive a test in the South Health District, you can call your county’s hotline:
- Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499
- Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288
- Berrien County: (229) 686-5411
- Brooks County: (229) 263-7585
- Cook County: (229) 896-3030
- Echols County: (229) 559-5103
- Irwin County: (229) 238-9540
- Lanier County: (229) 482-3294
- Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257
- Tift County: (229) 386-8373
- Turner County: (229) 238-9595
Each location’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
