Dougherty County Coroner says it’s too soon for businesses to reopen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said COVID-19 deaths continue to rise.
That’s why he says he doesn’t agree with Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses.
Fowler said he feels it’s just too soon for any business to open up. He said based on the death numbers this past Tuesday, the death toll for Dougherty County residents was at 102....now it’s at 108, as of Thursday.
Fowler said that there have been additional deaths that happened overnight and he is still waiting on the results.
“I think at the present time, we should just sit still because I think it is still too soon. They haven’t found a vaccine, they haven’t found a cure. I don’t think we have enough data right now. People are still dying,” Fowler shared.
Fowler said he continues to get new data for COVID-19 deaths. He said it shows the county is nowhere near ready to open.
Fowler said with people dying from the virus, he can find the spread of it by zip code and down to their ethnicity.
“We have one Latino male, we have 19 white females, we have seven white males, we have 40 black females, and we have 41 black males,” Fowler shared this ratio as a percentage.
Fowler shared a number of COVID-19 deaths per their zip codes/area.
- 31721- 12 deaths
- 31707-23 deaths
- East Albany-23 deaths
- South Albany- Up to 50 deaths
He said owners should reconsider opening their businesses, for the sake of everyone who passed away from the virus or anyone who could potentially have it.
“I think we need to kinda wait. I would think everybody would wait until the end of the month before they made that secession or some kind of decision. But my personal belief is that it’s too soon,” Fowler said.
Fowler said the average age of people dying from the virus is 72.
He encourages everyone in Dougherty County to stay inside and only go out for work or essential business.
