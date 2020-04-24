Colquitt Regional Medical Center to begin normal operations

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The peak of positive COVID-19 cases in Colquitt County occurred in late March, according to hospital officials.
Jim Matney, CEO of the hospital, said with the decline in positive cases they’re reopening the hospital.
Currently, they're in the first phase.
This includes diagnostic and same-day surgery services.
Matney said they’re still taking extra precautions with their vulnerable patients.
He said their services may be allowed after thoughtful consideration and discussion with their physician.
Matney said their ability to reopen the hospital is due to cooperation from the community.
“And the reason our infection rate is a lot lower than other communities is because we’ve seen a lot of compliance. We’ve seen the county commissioners come together, the city government comes together,” said Matney.
Matney said to ensure they can continue serving their patients, he encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing and washing your hands.
