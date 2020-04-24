Archbold’s COVID-19 death toll now at 38

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 death toll at Archbold hospital system is now at 38, according to the system’s latest numbers.
As of Friday, here is the latest cumulative data from Archbold:
- Total Positive Results – 367
- Total Negative Results – 1,149
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 263
- Total Deaths – 38
On Thursday, the hospital system reported 37 deaths.
Here are the number of positive cases at each Archbold facility:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 32
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 4
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 6
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 24
