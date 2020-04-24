Archbold’s COVID-19 death toll now at 38

By WALB News Team | April 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 3:58 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 death toll at Archbold hospital system is now at 38, according to the system’s latest numbers.

As of Friday, here is the latest cumulative data from Archbold:

  • Total Positive Results – 367
  • Total Negative Results – 1,149
  • Total Positive Patients at Home – 263
  • Total Deaths – 38

On Thursday, the hospital system reported 37 deaths.

Here are the number of positive cases at each Archbold facility:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 32
  • Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 4
  • Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 6
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 24

