Albany restaurant group won’t reopen right now

It said “Restaurant owners met with city and health officials to discuss the state of our community. After hearing from these officials, we determined unanimously to give our community more time to flatten the curve and give us time to prepare our restaurants for dine-in. We will use this time to come together with cohesive guidelines to keep our staff and patrons safe. As community leaders and business owners in Albany, GA, we feel we must do what is best for the circumstance of our community. We want to be a solution to the long term health and quality of life for Albany, GA. We ask for your continued support through our curbside pickup, delivery options, and drive-thru. You are all important to us, we will work hard again to emerge from this stronger than before. We will see y’all soon!”