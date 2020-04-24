Albany restaurant group won’t reopen right now

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Even though restaurants across Georgia can reopen their dining rooms Monday, several Albany restaurants will stay closed, or offer only take-out/drive-thru service until they know how to properly serve their guests and staff safely.
Several Albany restaurant representatives met Thursday with city leaders to brainstorm how to move forward during the COVID-19 crisis.
One of them was Sherrer Hester with Albany’s Newk’s.
She said “I think if we all put out the same statement collectively, then you’re saying as a whole entire leader group, we’re going forward together.”
That statement was put out Thursday after the meeting by Rashelle Beasley with Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau.
It said “Restaurant owners met with city and health officials to discuss the state of our community. After hearing from these officials, we determined unanimously to give our community more time to flatten the curve and give us time to prepare our restaurants for dine-in. We will use this time to come together with cohesive guidelines to keep our staff and patrons safe. As community leaders and business owners in Albany, GA, we feel we must do what is best for the circumstance of our community. We want to be a solution to the long term health and quality of life for Albany, GA. We ask for your continued support through our curbside pickup, delivery options, and drive-thru. You are all important to us, we will work hard again to emerge from this stronger than before. We will see y’all soon!”
Bo Henry with Stewbos said “and we’ll be assessing down the road, when is a good time to open for our community, when it’s safe.”
Safety is on everyone’s mind before reopening. Austin Newman with Austin’s Fire Grill was also in attendance.
He said “there has to be a practical approach about reopening also we’ve got to reopen, because we’re gonna financially die, also.”
Mayor Bo Dorough said city staff are working on a handout for business owners which would list state requirements for reopening and recommendations to keep everyone safe.
He said “we need to look at the resources and say what do restaurants need and y’all can give us an idea.”
But owners have already made drastic decisions.
“I am not coming back as a buffet. I’m coming back as a cafeteria,” said B. J. Fletcher, owner of B. J.’s Country Cooking.
Many concerns and thoughts were voiced during the hour-long meeting.
One of those was from Glenn Singfield Sr. with The Flint & Albany Fish Company.
He asked “as an industry, what are the benchmarks that we should consider collectively?”
Commissioner Fletcher wants restaurant utilities to be adjusted during this downtime.
She said “I told them to look at the demand rates. Look at the sewage bill.”
Newman and others have concerns about corporate restaurant chains.
He said “what about the Outbacks and the Olive Gardens? What happens if they just go gangbusters open, they create a spike, and they create a problem that we have to solve.”
City leaders said they can use resources like business licenses to get in contact with corporate leadership to hopefully get them and others involved to safely reopen, together.
Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted Thursday’s meeting, with representatives from these restaurants:
Pastor Solomon Loud, New Beginnings Corner Grocery and Soul Food
Jose and Ramiro, San Joe’s
Shawn Walters, Loco’s Bar and Grill
Sherrer Hester, Newk’s
Glenn Singfield, Sr., The Flint and Albany Fish Company
Lisa Lewis, Mellow Mushroom
Austin Newman, Austin’s Fire Grill
B. J. Fletcher, B. J.’s Country Cooking
Bo Henry, Stewbos
Gilbert Udoto, Sandtrap 5.0
They plan to meet again next Thursday at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.