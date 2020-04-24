Albany leaders: Residents should continue to shelter-in-place

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want residents to continue to shelter-in-place amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent executive order allowing some businesses to reopen.
The Albany City Commission adopted a resolution for the continuation of sheltering-in-place.
“The city commission needed to go on record to say that Albany is not ready for what the state taskforce has decided to do in opening businesses," Demetrius Young, Ward 6 commissioner, said. "It would be difficult to maintain social distancing and other measures needed to suppress the spread of the virus. I think most of the greater community understand that Albany is not ready to return to business as usual. The city commission needed to stand behind them and give them the support, guidance, and leadership to stay the course and allow our health heroes to get the monster under control.”
City officials said the resolution “intends to ensure that the maximum number of persons possible self-isolate in their residence to the maximum extent feasible while enabling essential services to continue.”
Officials said self-isolation will slow the spread of COVID-19 when people are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing requirements.
Read the full resolution below:
