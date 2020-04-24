Additional COVID-19 death reported in Turner Co.

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Turner County.
The individual was a 90-year old female with underlying medical conditions and she was not hospitalized.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this individual during this devastating time,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of continuing to practice social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a cloth face covering if you are out in public. We must slow the spread of COVID-19 and these steps are crucial in that process.”
The South Health District said this brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the district to 19.
