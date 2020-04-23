Watsco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $30.5 million.
The Miami-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.
The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
Watsco shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 2% in the last 12 months.
