Tornado Warnings issued for several SW Ga. counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Cook, Berrien, Thomas, Brooks, Colquitt, Miller, Mitchell, Grady, and Decatur Counties.
Anyone in these counties should seek shelter now....
Mitchell Co. EMA Director Jamie Sullivan said lots of trees are down throughout the county, and a tree is through a house in Pelham. Damage is reported west of Moultrie, with the storm moving at 55 mph.
Flooding was reported in Decatur Co., and authorities say some roads are covered, so it’s best not to try to travel on them.
Several thousand homes are without power, said Colquitt and Mitchell EMC.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for other counties in the vicinity.
