Signs memorialize 12-year-old Leesburg girl killed in crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Signs surround the home of Emma Phillips, the Leesburg 12-year-old who died this week after she was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle Friday.
Signs line a portion of Starksville Avenue South where Emma used to play.
"I wanted them to feel like they were surrounded by love,” said Mandy Northcutt, one of Emma’s neighbors.
Neighbors and friends of the Phillips family laid out signs in memory of their dear friend, Emma.
"She was like, one of my really close friends, she was always there for me, she always kept me up when I was down and whenever I needed someone to talk to, she was always there for me,” said Brianna Johnson, one of Emma’s close friends.
The signs are simple in design. They’re made of paper and colored markers but they are meant to send a big message to the Phillips family.
“I just wanted her to know that we love her very much and her family and we’re always gonna be there for her,” said Johnson.
Most of the signs were put out earlier this week. However, Brianna put out the very first sign in Emma’s yard just an hour or two after Emma was injured on Friday.
“It felt like I just lost a sister. It hurt really bad," said Johnson. "People just need to slow down coming down this street. There’s kids everywhere out here and they keep flying even after this incident.”
Johnson said they are not stopping with just signs. She said they are also making t-shirts to forever keep Emma’s memory alive.
