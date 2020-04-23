PulteGroup: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $203.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.
PulteGroup shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 13%. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.
