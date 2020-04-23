Phoebe reports Thursday, April 23 COVID-19 update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 156 test results throughout the health system.
That number includes 130 negative results and 25 positives, including one additional death of a positive COVID-19 patient.
As of noon Thursday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 2,176
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 73
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 17
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 94
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 24
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 82
- Total Negative Results – 4,186
- Total Patients Recovered – 1,525
“Though our COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the right direction, we’re not yet at a point where we can begin performing elective surgeries or return to pre-COVID operations. That does not mean, however, that people should delay care. We have extended hours at our Community Care Clinic, and our urgent care centers, primary care clinics, and specialty care clinics remain open for business. We’re taking steps to ensure patients are safe if they come in for in-person appointments, and we have vastly expanded our telehealth capabilities, seeing several hundred patients a day through virtual visits. Patients need to continue to stay in touch with their providers for appropriate management of chronic conditions and to receive treatment for other illnesses or injuries. No one should postpone care because they think services aren’t available as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are here for them,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO.
Patients can also request a telehealth appointment or an in-person visit at Phoebe Physicians clinics by calling (229) 312-MYMD.
