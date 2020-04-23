Phoebe reports Thursday, April 23 COVID-19 update

“Though our COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the right direction, we’re not yet at a point where we can begin performing elective surgeries or return to pre-COVID operations. That does not mean, however, that people should delay care. We have extended hours at our Community Care Clinic, and our urgent care centers, primary care clinics, and specialty care clinics remain open for business. We’re taking steps to ensure patients are safe if they come in for in-person appointments, and we have vastly expanded our telehealth capabilities, seeing several hundred patients a day through virtual visits. Patients need to continue to stay in touch with their providers for appropriate management of chronic conditions and to receive treatment for other illnesses or injuries. No one should postpone care because they think services aren’t available as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are here for them,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO.