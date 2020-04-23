Newk’s in Albany keeps its doors closed despite governor’s announcement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some US senators said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the right decision to reopen some businesses in the state, but not everyone is planning to reopen.
In the Good Life City, one business owner said regardless of being allowed to open, they won’t.
Fresh food and great service are what Managing Partner Milian Patel said Newk’s is all about. It is for this exact reason the popular restaurant is choosing to remain closed through the pandemic.
“This decision was isolated to here. The flow of this business doesn’t allow a lot of contactless or distancing. It was meant to be high volume and put a lot of people together,” explained Patel.
Patel has owned the Albany Newk’s for the past two years. He said during Hurricane Michae, he and his staff were prepared and were able to only close for a month.
“You close for five or six days, you amend some things and it gets back to normal within two weeks. Man, this is different,” said Patel.
The business closed its doors over a month ago now.
Patel said people come to the restaurant for the great food but also for the excellent customer service, things that they just can’t provide right now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You love your people, right? At the end of the day, you can buy pizza from anywhere, you can buy salad anywhere, but if you walk in our doors and an hour later, we leave an impression on you, then that’s what we are selling that’s different,” explained Patel.
On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp made the executive decision for businesses like Newk’s to be able to reopen their dining hall to the public.
The restaurant would have to monitor social distancing.
Patel said this was a decision that the people of Albany aren't quite ready for.
“The decision he made for the State of Georgia may be fine for other parts but localized here, we don’t believe it is best for us,” Patel said. “Right now, I’m not going to say it’s a day to day decision, but you have to feel it. When you step outside and you hear how your people feel or how the community feels, it doesn’t feel right now.”
Patel hopes that he will be able to reopen the restaurant sometime around Labor Day.
