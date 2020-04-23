My Senior: Hadley Holt

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time again where we highlight a South Georgia spring sport senior.
The Deerfield-Windsor Track and Field team has dominated the region in recent years.
Looking to do so again this season until just one meet in when the GISA suspended all spring activities due to the coronavirus.
One of the seniors leading the way for the Knights is Hadley Holt. She’s run varsity since eighth grade.
In those five years, she's built quite the resume.
Just last year at the region won the 400-meter dash, triple jump and long jump.
Her relay team won the 4x1 and 4x4 events.
Holt told WALB it’s upsetting to think she may not have the chance to defend those titles with her teammates.
“I was definitely upset because I was looking forward to my senior track season because it’s always the most fun. I mean, track season is always fun, but I think being with everyone one last time and doing my favorite sport," said Holt.
With no word yet if the GISA will cancel the season, Holt said they still practice in hopes that it’ll be salvaged.
Holt is attending the University of Georgia in the fall and will major in food science.
