MarineMax: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.1 million.
The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.
The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $308.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.7 million.
MarineMax shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.
