Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC officially shutters schools until fall due to outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has officially taken its public schools virtual for the remainder of the school year, extending a distance-learning environment implemented more than a month ago as the new coronavirus outbreak emerged in the state. Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that all public K-12 schools would remain closed through the rest of the spring semester. The governor has already called for colleges and universities in the state to stay virtual for this term, and several have announced plans for delayed or virtual commencement exercises for graduating students.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
MISSING WOMAN-ATTIC
Police: Missing woman, 61, found inside obscure attic area
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who was reported missing in February was found dead inside her home but authorities have determined no foul play was involved. Horry County police said 61-year-old Marianne Marsh was reported missing on Feb. 15 and was last seen on Valentine’s Day. Police said officers searched for Marsh in multiple locations, including her home. On Tuesday, a family member reported smelling a foul odor inside Marsh's home. Officers searched the home again and found Marsh’s remains in a remote and obscure area of the attic. Police said Marsh was able to “hide” in the space because of her petite frame. A cause of death is pending an autopsy.
BODY IN BATHROOM
Woman's body found behind locked bathroom door in SC home
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with killing a 43-year-old woman found dead behind a locked bathroom door in her South Carolina home. The Cherokee County Coroner says Monica Shackleford’s son went to a neighbor’s house in Gaffney on Tuesday morning when he could not unlock the bathroom door where he thought he mother was. Authorities say the neighbor called Gaffney Police and officers found Shackleford’s body,. The coroner says Shackleford was killed by someone else, but didn't say how she died. Police say interviews and evidence in the home led investigators to 39-year-old James Spencer. who is charged with murder. Authorities released few other details.
WOMEN KILLED
Man sought after woman and her grandmother killed in SC home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators are looking for a man who authorities said shot and killed a woman and her 28-year-old granddaughter in a South Carolina home. Richland County deputies said the shooting happened Monday night in a home near Hopkins. Deputies say 28-year-old Dontrell Henry Rufus is charged with two counts of murder and has not been taken into custody, Deputies did not give a motive for the killings. Authorities identified the women killed as 76-year-old Sarah Mae Richbow and her granddaughter 28-year-old Kiara Richbow.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Severe weather possible in South Carolina on Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters warn there is a chance of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across part of South Carolina on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas from Aiken to Orangeburg to Charleston and south in an enhanced risk of severe weather. That is the third highest of the five categories of severe weather for the unit of the National Weather Service. Nearly all the rest of the state is under a slight risk, which is the second lowest of the five categories. Forecasters said there is still uncertainty on whether the ingredients in the atmosphere will come together. If they do, strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.