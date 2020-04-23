Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Reopening Florida's theme parks could be long, slow process
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Reopening Florida’s theme parks is expected to be a long process fraught with logistical and public health considerations amid the coronavirus outbreak. That's according to a key industry executive who is telling a state task force charged with reopening the state for business that parks will likely reopen with small, limited crowds. Around 85 million people visited theme parks in Orlando and Tampa in 2018, and the industry is an important economic engine for Florida's economy. Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the task force to come up with recommendations on getting the state ready to reopen for business amid closures prompted by the outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA BEACHES
Florida continues reopening beaches, with social distancing
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Beaches in Flagler County on Florida’s east coast have reopened for limited recreation and those in Sarasota on the west coast will follow suit next week as municipalities throughout the Sunshine State start allowing residents to swim, fish, walk and jog on the sand. However, distancing guidelines _ including staying six feet apart _ remain in effect. Most communities are keeping beach opening times to a few hours in mornings and evenings and are barring any lounging on chairs and towels with coolers. Officials want to prevent social gatherings with shared food and drink that could spread the coronavirus, while promoting healthful recreation.
KEYS TURTLE RELEASE
Rehabilitated sea turtle released in Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Keys have been closed to visitors for a month due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but staff at the Turtle Hospital, a popular Keys environmental attraction, continue efforts to rehabilitate injured sea turtles. Wearing protective facemasks, hospital staff released a rehabilitated green sea turtle back to the ocean Wednesday. Aldo Leopold, a 100-pound juvenile green sea turtle, was rescued in late February after being discovered floating offshore, unable to dive. The endangered reptile was treated at the Turtle Hospital with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a nourishing diet of fish, squid and greens.
AP-US-DEPUTY-SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Sheriff: Man wounded after shootout with Florida deputy
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who'd been driving a stolen pickup truck was wounded following a shootout with a deputy near a Florida shopping center. St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar says deputies had been searching for a Toyota Tundra that had been reported stolen in Pennsylvania earlier this week when a deputy spotted the truck Wednesday afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach. When the deputy approached the truck, officials say the man inside fired several shots and the deputy returned fire. A SWAT team responded and took the man into custody. Shoar says he wasn’t sure if the man had been hit by the deputy or shot himself.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSED MILESTONES
No prom? For this teen, it's a trifecta of missed milestones
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — For decades, the prom has represented a cornerstone of American teenage life. Shopping for the dress, finding a date, posing for photos, dancing awkwardly in a low-lit gym. It’s all enshrined in movies, books, television and the memories of generations of Americans. Combine prom with graduation and an 18th birthday. It’s a trifecta of milestones. But now, for millions of Class of 2020 teenagers living through the coronavirus outbreak, these coming-of-age moments look and feel vastly different. They’re doing the best they can to reschedule, to wing it, and to celebrate virtually with technology. But the truth is this generation will never regain these moments.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-THRU WEDDINGS
Florida county offers drive-thru weddings due to COVID-19
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Couples whose weddings were cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic are getting a second chance in one Florida county. The Alachua County Clerk of Court office is hosting drive-thru wedding ceremonies at the courthouse on the evening of April 30. The ceremonies are set to begin at 5 p.m. and officials ask anyone interested in participating to call for an appointment. Couples should arrive at the courthouse about 15 minutes before their scheduled ceremony time. The makeshift wedding ceremony costs $30 and is payable in cash or credit card.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA BLUEBERRIES
Blueberry picking gets out of the field and goes online
CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) — It’s springtime, and in central Florida that ordinarily would mean blueberry picking at places like Southern Hill Farms. But with new coronavirus fears keeping people under lockdown and social distancing, the 40-acre farm in Clermont, Florida has had to make adjustments too this spring. Customers are ordering their blueberries online and then picking them up by car instead of going in the fields themselves as they’ve done in seasons past. Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers can’t sell to restaurants, theme parks or schools nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-EARTH EXPERIMENT
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Coyotes, pumas and goats are wandering around cities, while air across the world is becoming less polluted. Scientists are noticing changes to Earth's environment as millions of people stay home because of the new coronavirus. The planet is becoming wilder and cleaner. Air pollution is down 30% in the northeastern U.S. and 49% in Rome. Sea turtles are nesting better without human interference. Scientists think of this as a grand but unintended experiment that shows how much of a footprint humanity has on the planet.
STUDENT-IVY LEAGUE OFFERS
Florida student accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A student at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools. Craig McFarland has a 4.98 grade point average and has never gotten a “B” on his report card. But he's not sure which college he'll choose because the coronavirus pandemic has cut into campus visits. McFarland's letter from Yale arrived first. Then other offers poured in, from Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Dartmouth and Cornell. He plans to pursue a career in either medicine or law. His mother says she's very proud. A single mom of three kids, she says she doesn't accept B as a grade because she knows they can bring her As.