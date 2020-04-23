Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ROBBERY-KIDNAPPING SUSPECTS ARRESTED
Police: Tempe men facing armed robbery, kidnapping charges
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three Tempe men are facing armed robbery and kidnapping charges after they allegedly threatened a woman over a lost cellphone. The Arizona Republic reports that the female victim told Tempe police that she found a lost iPhone while picking up a family member at an apartment complex on April 12. According to court records, the woman told police that she received a threatening text message on the lost phone and three men in an SUV pulled up in front of her house. One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding she give him his phone back as well as her phone and money and she was dragged into the SUV.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHOENIX
Phoenix plans to spend federal aid on housing support
Nearly $18 million of federal funding provided to Phoenix in response to the coronavirus outbreak would pay for housing support that includes renting hotel rooms for homeless people and providing aid to other low-income people. Mayor Kate Gallego said the city council’s unanimous approval Tuesday for use of a grant is the largest investment in fighting homelessness in the city’s history. The city’s plans for spending the money include renting about 100 rooms at a hotel to house 100 seniors or people with chronic health issues who are at higher risk for COVID-19. Other parts of the city’s plan include more shelter beds and housing support. The city estimates it could help hundreds of homeless people.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona governor not ready to end virus stay-at-home order
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he’s not ready to announce an end to his statewide stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Republican governor said Wednesday his decision on whether to extend the order set to expire April 30 will be based on what he sees in virus data next week. But he will allow hospitals to resume elective surgeries on May 1. Meanwhile, health officials reported at least 229 COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Wednesday, the second straight day that the reported number of deaths increased by 21. A Chandler assisted living facility reported 13 deaths.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Not so fast: Arizona Legislature may meet after all
PHOENIX (AP) — A plan by Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature to adjourn their recessed session on May 1 and only return if needed this year has hit a roadblock. The deal to cancel the session was announced Tuesday by House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann. By Wednesday afternoon, majority House Republicans had persuaded Bowers to reconsider. House spokesman Andrew Wilder said they wanted to complete the session as normal. Fann said she's quizzing her members to try to determine how to proceed. Lawmakers had recessed on March 23 because of the danger of holding mass gatherings caused by the coronavirus.
POLICE SHOOTING-MESA
Mesa police: Officers fatally shooting knife-wielding man
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man during an encounter at an apartment complex Wednesday. Police say the shooting occurred in a common area of the complex near Mesa Community College after police went there in response to reports of a man walking around with a knife and yelling. Police didn’t provide specifics on what led to the shooting but Detective Nik Rasheta said officers tried unsuccessfully to subdue the man with less than lethal means. The man’s identity wasn’t released. No officers were injured.
SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER KILLED
Airman charged with murder in death of Sunday school teacher
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a U.S. Air Force airman with murder, kidnapping and theft in the death of a Sunday school teacher who had been living in New Mexico. Mark Gooch was arrested Tuesday at Luke Air Force Base near Phoenix, where he was stationed. The body of 27-year-old Sasha Krause was found in northern Arizona in late February with head injuries, and court records say a firearm was used to kill her. She had been living among other members of the Mennonite community in Farmington, New Mexico, for about 18 months before she disappeared Jan. 18. An attorney for Gooch declined to comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION
Navajo Nation now has 1,282 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is extending the closure of its tribal government until mid-May because of the coronavirus outbreak. A previous executive order was set to expire Sunday. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the tribe needs to remain vigilant. The coronavirus has hit the Navajo Nation that extends into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah harder than any other Native American reservation. The tribe has reported 1,282 positive COVID-19 cases and 49 known deaths as of Wednesday. Those figures don't include cases in towns that border the reservation and previously were included in the tribe's total.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BORDER TROOPS
US adds cameras at Mexico border despite drop in crossings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has quietly added military surveillance cameras at the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The cameras and deployment of 540 more troops come despite a nine-month decline in apprehensions that indicate fewer people are crossing illegally. The Associated Press obtained internal military documents saying the Department of Defense provided 60 mobile surveillance cameras this month at the request of the Department of Homeland Security. A Customs and Border Protection spokesman says the request for cameras wasn't “based on border flow numbers” but on rising coronavirus cases in Mexico. Mexico has a fraction of the number of infections that have been confirmed in the U.S.