Housing assistance offered to Dougherty Co. residents

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two organizations have teamed up to help people who have been impacted by the pandemic.
United Way of South Georgia, and New Visions Community Development are starting housing assistance this week to keep families off of the streets.
They’re helping with rent, mortgage, as well as utility bills.
Andrea Revills, Executive Director of New Visions, said anyone affected by COVID-19 qualifies.
“I don’t know one household, that has not been impacted by this pandemic. So, you know, personally, I look at restaurant workers, I look at people who provide services, such as you know the hair salons the barbershops, places of that nature, waitresses. You know those people especially I think may have been the hardest hit, because they don’t go to work, they don’t make the money, you know they can’t make money, and they don’t have sick leave,” Revills said.
She says it’s so very important to help when they can because a lot of people have not been able to go to work and they have children.
“When you think about people who live paycheck to paycheck. You know they are just one paycheck, away from being homeless, and of course we certainly do not want to add to the homeless population in Albany,” she said.
If you need assistance all you have to do is call 211, for a reference number which is your access ticket to secure the funds.
“We’re looking to do this for however long you know people are in need, or funds run out.”
This service is available for those living in Dougherty county, but if you know someone outside of the county needing help, they will be able to point you in the direction of organizations in surrounding counties.
