Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rob Gronkowski planted the seed for a NFL comeback when he played catch with Tom Brady two months ago and told the quarterback he was getting an itch to play again if the right opportunity presented itself. Brady subsequently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are now reuniting the six-time Super Bowl champion with his favorite target. Gronkowski said he took a year off to allow his body to heal and said the fire to play is burning again.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game. The former Florida star and first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2009 expects to get invited to a training camp this season and show his 32-year-old body still has what it takes to be an elite playmaker. Harvin says returning is his "destiny.” What allowed it to happen was hip surgery last August. Doctors found a blockage he says may have been there since high school. Harvin played eight NFL seasons for Minnesota, Seattle, the New York Jets and Buffalo.
UNDATED (AP) — Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are staging another made-for-TV match. This time, they'll have company. Turner Sports confirms that Woods and Mickelson will be joined by quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. It's being billed as “The Match: Champions for Charity.” Turner says all donations and fundraising from the match would benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic. Missing from the announcement were key details such as when the match would be played and where. It will be shown live on TNT. Turner says organizers will follow health and government authorities to make sure its meets health and safety standards.
UNDATED (AP) — Susie Maxwell Berning is the fourth and final person to be inducted next year in the World Golf Hall of Fame. She won the U.S. Women's Open three times in a six-year span. Only five other women have won at least three U.S. Women's Open and all of them are in the Florida-based Hall of Fame. Maxwell Berning won a fourth major at the Women's Western Open. She had 11 career victories on the LPGA Tour while raising two daughters. She joins Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem in the 2021 induction class.