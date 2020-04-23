Georgia Young Farmer summer tour canceled

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Young Farmer summer tour is an annual event that showcases the agriculture industry, but this year, it’s been canceled due to COVID-19.
“Due to the coronavirus and some concerns we have, you know, that would negatively affect us having it,” said Martin Bius, the executive secretary of Georgia Young Farmer.
Bius said he’s disappointed the event will not take place this year.
“It was a hard decision but, I feel like it is the right decision, just based on all the guidelines that have been provided to us,” said Bius.
Bius said it would have been difficult for the event to go on as scheduled.
“It’s going to be kind of difficult to social distance on there because it seems like, you know, with the governor’s plans and everything for continued social-distancing, that small groups and everything that it would just not be able to meet the required restrictions and everything,” said Bius.
Bius said this year is the association’s 50th anniversary.
“Agriculture state staff has agreed that since we can’t do it in Tifton this summer that we will do it in Tift County next summer. Basically, they’re not losing the opportunity, it’s just being moved a year later,” said Bius.
Tift County Young Farmer Advisor Carl Nichols is happy the tour will go on next year.
“We still want to host the summer tour to highlight the agriculture industry in Tift County. It will still be, I guess, the 50th summer tour, it will just be one year after our 50th anniversary of the Georgia Young Farmer Association,” said Nichols.
