FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The threat for severe storms is Enhanced for all of South Georgia by the Storm Prediction Center. This includes a 10% chance of Tornadoes, 30% Chance of Damaging Winds and Large Hail. Severe Storms are expected anytime from 11am-8pm. Locally heavy rainfall is possible as well. There’s a 15% chance of Flash Flooding. Live Streaming will occur on the App whenever we are live on WALB.