First Alert Weather Academy: Planting a tree for Earth Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Earth is a spectacular place, full of beauty and awe.
Wednesday was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. First celebrated in 1970 and implemented by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, people from around the world annually take part in celebrating our planet and all it has to offer.
In this Weather Academy, WALB’s Matthew Crumley shows you how to plant a tree in a pot to enjoy in honor of Earth Day.
Steps to plant the tree:
- First, get a tree or a flower and put it in a pot and get some potting mix.
- Next, pour the potting mix in the pot all around the tree.
- Third, level the potting soil around the tree and pack it so it’s smooth around the tree.
- Finally, you can set your plant on the back porch to celebrate Earth Day.
Don’t forget to give it a drink of water every day to keep it growing.
If you would like more facts on Earth Day, click here.
