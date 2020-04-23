Citrix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $181.2 million.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.73 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.
The cloud computing company posted revenue of $860.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $734.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Citrix expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.18 to $1.23. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.21.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $760 million to $770 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $744.2 million.
Citrix expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.1 billion to $3.16 billion.
Citrix shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 13%. The stock has risen 52% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTXS