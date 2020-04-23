Chauncey Magwood commits to the University of Kentucky

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - “I’m a Wildcat now. Go, Kentucky," said junior Lee County wide receiver Chauncey Magwood.
He said he has fallen in love with Kentucky.
Magwood told WALB that UK is the best decision for his future and he believes his career could go beyond his time at UK.
“I think I have a plan at Kentucky, an actual plan that will make me more successful in the future and might go pro,” said Magwood.
He told us he’s excited to continue his football career in the Bluegrass State with the Wildcats.
He said it’s a place that’ll only benefit his growth as a player and as a person.
“You know as a player I think you want to go to a team where you think you’ll have a great impact on. You know, you think the team will be a positive benefit for you to grow as a person and a player,” said Magwood.
Magwood also plays quarterback for the Trojans where he hopes to lead the team to another state championship season.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.