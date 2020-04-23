Albany organization delivers masks to first reponders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An organization that started as help for those devastated by the 2017 storms is giving back again during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Albany Twin Storms Relief is producing and delivering life-saving masks for law enforcement, first responders, and health care workers. They’ve partnered with local organizations to make a difference when the community needs it most.
Organizer Makeba Wright is a former police officer.
She says she knows how important it is to protect those on the front lines.
“I started out with APD, and what touched me was to know some officers that had been affected by COVID-19 that were in the hospital or either at home, sick,” Wright said.
Albany Twin Storms Relief was also able to give money to some local small businesses for things like groceries, and employees’ pay. They’re also still making masks for first responders.
If you would like to donate, just head over to their Facebook page.
