Albany business helps community celebrate events while staying at home during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Georgia residents staying home, many have had to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and social events differently.
One business has been able to make that possible with Southern Yard Art.
They place yard signs to celebrate your loved ones.
Owners Hunter Brettel and Chase Coker say it is an amazing feeling that their business is bringing joy to families during these difficult times.
“I tell you, it is been a huge success and a huge help in the community with everything going on because it allows people to celebrate in a distance," said Brettel.
