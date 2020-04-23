Albany business helping those who have lost loved ones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many lives have been lost due to COVID-19 in Albany.
Cathy Cody owns her own janitorial service and is offering free boxes to go to people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
Cody said her son was murdered back in 2017 and packing up his belongings was the hardest thing for her, so she wants to help those who are going through the same feelings she did when losing her son.
Cody believes now is the time to help others if you can.
“I believe it is necessary that we give what we have while we can because there is hope and there is help and God wants us to know that he is here with us, he is for us, he is in us and that it is not over. The best is yet to come," said Cody.
Cody says the boxes are free for families. Her team can also help box up the items that are not free because they have to fog the home before entering for their own safety.
Cody says none of this would be possible without the help of Southwest Georgia Janitorial & Professional Services along with R&W Moving Company, teaming up with her to assist the community through this pandemic.
You can contact Cody by visiting her website.
