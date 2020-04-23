Albany announces sewage overflow

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday morning, just before noon, the City of Albany experienced a sanitary sewage spill near Lift Station 82.
Sewage leaked into the canal on Oakridge Drive near Westover Boulevard because of a power failure, according to city officials.
An estimated 30,000-50,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into the Percosin Canal system west of Westover Boulevard on Oakridge Drive.
City officials said actions were immediately taken to correct the issue.
The overflow ceased at 12:20 p.m., according to the city.
No City of Albany drinking water systems were affected by the spill, the city said in a release.
