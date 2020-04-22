Valdosta businesses prepare to reopen

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some businesses in Valdosta are gearing up to begin operations Friday, thanks to Governor Brian Kemp’s order issued this week.
It includes gyms, barbershops, beauty salons and body art studios among others.
Two Valdosta business owners are excited and already preparing to open their doors.
“I have mixed emotions, I’ve had a month off of work which made me incredibly stir-crazy so hearing that I can come back, it was a little bit bittersweet,” said Megan Keffer, the owner of Salon Park Avenue.
After closing the doors on March 26, Keffer was prepared to spend some time at home but didn’t expect the closure to be so long.
“I know it’s been something that has been difficult for everyone, and I think everyone is excited to get back to normal. It’s going to be pretty hazmat in here for a while,” said Keffer.
A cleaning crew will be coming in prior to Monday’s opening, and the employees will be sanitizing after as well. Things that involve being touched often, like the coffee bar will be closed and there will be a limit of customers coming in.
Keffer currently has seven employees but they will be rotating shifts. They’ll also be wearing masks and following protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention like proper handwashing and sanitizing supplies after every use.
Keffer said clients have already reached out and they are fully booked for a while.
Just across the street, you will find Russ Anderson, the owner of Ink Addiction Tattoo Studio, preparing for Friday’s reopening.
“The bills are still rolling in and it has been a struggle, but it’s been a blessing, the only business that I have not shut down is my supply company,” said Anderson.
Anderson closed his doors in late March and struggled juggling six businesses, two salons and four tattoo studios. But he found a way to stay afloat.
Since 2011, one of his businesses, Tuff Guy Tattoo and Piercing Supplies has been selling gloves, masks, disposable aprons and disinfectants.
Despite supply shortages and distributors not selling to tattoo studios, Anderson was still able to obtain some and provide them to his community.
“The social distancing thing is pretty much what I call my bubble. Yeah, we are going to keep in our bubbles and provide the services as safely as we can,” said Anderson.
As far as safety protocols go, a questionnaire will be given to clients before entering, only the client getting the tattoo can enter, employees and clientele must wear mask and gloves.
“Yeah, we’re just grateful, grateful to be able to open our doors again,” said Anderson.
