UPDATE: Images shows missing Leesburg mother days before disappearance.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Newly released images show Jessica Dietzel, a missing Leesburg woman, just days before law enforcement said she disappeared.
These two new photos shine a light into her mother’s worst nightmare.
“It’s surreal and it’s really hard,” said Kristina Johnson, Dietzel’s mother.
Johnson returned to one of the last places her daughter was ever seen.
On Tuesday, Johnson walked through the doors of the convenience store, Enmarket, where the footage came from.
“I look to my right as I walked in the door and I saw the ice creme freezer, she walked by and I felt like, OK, she walked these very steps one of the last times anybody seen her and that’s very difficult,” explained Johnson.
Jessica went missing about two months ago.
The surveillance clips are from the Enmarket on Clark Avenue in Albany. They are from Feb. 13, at 5:45 in the morning, just days before she disappeared, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson believes the images can help bring Dietzel home.
“I feel like they’re strong leads,” said Johnson.
Investigators said Dietze; was attempting to use her food stamp card and that’s how they tracked her to the store.
In the images, you can see a man holding the door for Jessica.
Many have wondered if the man holding the door for Jessica is involved. Investigators said he is not and they are constantly working on new leads.
Johnson also receives leads daily as she continues to work two jobs. She said she can easily receive 10 to 20 leads daily from people. She said those leads can either be new or old but she welcomes them all and turns them over to law enforcement.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it is also looking at footage from the same store but from Feb. 17. They said that footage can not be released at this time.
We have also reached out to store staff about getting a copy but have yet to hear back.
Lee County investigators have been able to track Dietze’s movements up until Feb. 18.
The Albany Police Department and Doughtery County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating the case.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Lee County investigators at (229) 759-6012 or (229) 436-TIPS.
There is also a community Facebook page that supports search efforts.
