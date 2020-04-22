Thomasville History Center to debut past Rose Show and Festival video

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend would’ve kicked off Thomasville’s 99th Rose Show and Festival.
While the community won’t be able to celebrate in person this year, the Thomasville History Center will still host their yearly event by showing past Rose Show videos.
Because of social distancing, this year, they will debut it on Facebook.
It will be 45 minute compilation of Rose Show Parades from the late 40s to early 60s.
The Center’s program manager, Amelia Gallo said people are encouraged to comment and share memories of the parade while it’s airing.
Staff will also be monitoring and asking questions.
She told WALB why it’s important for the center to showcase this video.
“Because the community can’t gather in the way that they wanted to, we decided that it was still appropriate to create a digital community event where people could still experience it and see it, just not necessarily all together in one place,” said Gallo.
Gallo said these are silent films, but there’s a lot of detail within each piece footage.
It will debut Thursday 10 a.m. on Thomasville History Center’s Facebook Page.
