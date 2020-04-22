Strong-severe storms likely Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with seasonably warm low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight give way to showers and potentially strong to severe storms tomorrow. With all of South Georgia outlined in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. All threats of severe weather are possible including large hail, damaging winds and strong tornadoes. Rainfall amounts will average 1-3″ which could lead to flash flooding. Latest timing brings the stronger storms in during the afternoon and evening. Storms may linger past midnight but end before sunrise Friday.
Dry with warm 80s Friday however a fast moving system brings a slight chance of rain late night into early Saturday. Otherwise mostly sunny with mid-upper 80s Saturday and cooler upper 70s Sunday.
Warm dry conditions extend through midweek.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.