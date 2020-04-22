Strong-severe storms likely Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with seasonably warm low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight give way to showers and potentially strong to severe storms tomorrow. With all of South Georgia outlined in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. All threats of severe weather are possible including large hail, damaging winds and strong tornadoes. Rainfall amounts will average 1-3″ which could lead to flash flooding. Latest timing brings the stronger storms in during the afternoon and evening. Storms may linger past midnight but end before sunrise Friday.